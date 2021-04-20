4 arrested after a multi-county high-speed chase in a stolen car ends in Southwest Virginia, police say

Malikai Robert-Elija Crawford, 21, and Reyanna Malikia Foreman, 19; along with two juvenile boys, were arrested on April 19, 2021.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – What started with a car speeding on Interstate 81 on Monday morning ended with authorities recovering a stolen car, a stolen gun and arresting four people, according to Virginia State Police.

Just before 8 a.m., Virginia State Police Sergeant D.D. Johnson running radar clocked an Acura sedan going 99 mph in a 70 mph zone in Pulaski County.

When Johnson went to pull the Acura over, rather than comply, the Acura sped up and Johnson pursued and the Acura reached speeds of up to 120 mph, according to state police.

The pursuit continued into Wythe County, when, police said the Acura exited the highway, entered Wytheville and went south on U.S. Route 21 towards Grayson County.

Eventually, the Acura stopped at the end of Winterplace Lane in Grayson County and the four people inside all ran away.

When authorities searched the Acura, they found a gun inside that had been reported stolen from Winchester, Virginia.

Ad

Police also said that the car itself had been reported stolen in Lynchburg.

Virginia State Police, along with six other agencies: the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Galax Police Department, the Alleghany County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall Service, worked together over the course of several hours to locate all four people and take them into custody.

Malikai Robert-Elija Crawford, 21, was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon, reckless driving and one felony count of eluding police.

Reyanna Malikia Foreman, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Two juvenile boys were charged with numerous offenses, including possession of stolen property and possession of a concealed weapon.

All four individuals were from Alexandria, Virginia.

Crawford and Foreman are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The incident remains ongoing at this time, according to Virginia State Police.