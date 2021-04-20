Local News

Protester halts Mountain Valley Pipeline construction in Giles County

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Protester chains herself to construction equipment along Mountain Valley Pipeline (Appalachians Against Pipelines)

A protester has chained herself to construction equipment at a Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Giles County, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the organization said that Alice Elliot halted construction.

A group of protesters gathered to support Elliot at the Newport Community Park next to the Volunteer Fire Department.

Alice Elliot has stopped active construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Giles County, VA, by locking herself to...

Posted by Appalachians Against Pipelines on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

