Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum to get major $75M upgrade through new renovation project

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokie Nation can expect bigger and better things as the iconic Cassell Coliseum gets a facelift.

Virginia Tech announced its newest renovation project for its sports event venue, a modernization of the athletics building since its opening in 1962.

University officials said the Cassell Coliseum renovation project will cost over $75 million with $50 million of that money coming from private support.

According to Virginia Tech, there will be four major renovations: a new main and upper concourse, a new West Entrance that will serve as the main way to get into the coliseum, an updated and modernized sports area, and additional high-end premium seating and a luxury club for Courtside at Cassell.

The "New North" of Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum Renovation Project (Virginia Tech)

The “New North,” or the new main and upper concourse at the front of Cassell Coliseum, will allow guests visibility into the building with large glass windows adorning the part of the building where the iconic structural arch is. A new student club area will be added, giving Cassell Guard a dedicated zone to gather prior to events. Additionally, the student zone will include a Hokies Sports Shop.

The "New West" of Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum Renovation Project (Virginia Tech)

The “New West,” or the new West Entrance, will soon serve as the main way to get into the building for fans from Beamer Way that’s nearby the parking lots. The ticket office will also be moved to this area for Hokie Nation’s convenience.

The "New Bowl" of Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum Renovation Project (Virginia Tech)

The “New Bowl” will be an updated and modernized look to the sports venue. Renovations include additional premium seating areas and a second-level concourse. On the second level, there will be more bathrooms, concession areas and an open food court available for guests, lessening the travel distance for fans.

The "New Club" of Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum Renovation Project (Virginia Tech)

The “New Club” provides major upgrades to Courtside at Cassell by creation more high-end premium seating inside the venue with new suites and a brand new club area. The new Concourse Club will be part of this upgrade, containing dedicated club seating, loge seating, a luxury club lounge and special food and beverage concessions for members.

At this time, Virginia Tech officials have not disclosed when this renovation project will begin nor an estimated opening date.

Click here for more information on this renovation project.