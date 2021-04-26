Downtown Roanoke announces the return of its Gift Card Incentive Program

ROANOKE, Va. – A program working to bring in more business in Downtown Roanoke is returning.

You can once again double your money with the Gift Card Incentive Program.

After an overwhelming success the first time, officials are increasing the match amount.

If you purchase a $30 Downtown Roanoke gift card, you’ll get an extra $30 to spend at nearly 60 participating restaurants and shops.

The certificates must be used by June 13th, but the gift cards don’t expire.

“You know, it’s really important that we have programs like this that will put money into the hands of these small businesses. And it helps to promote businesses downtown that a lot of people may not know about and it’s another way to promote our area as well,” said Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Online sales start at 8 a.m. Wednesday and there’s a limit to five per person.