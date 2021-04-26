Lockdown at Bedford County schools lifted after deadly shooting, authorities said

Deputies are at the scene of a Bedford County shooting that left one dead and another hurt

UPDATE

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people involved in Monday morning’s deadly shooting.

Authorities said 75-year-old James Wright and 80-year-old Raymond Tyler were involved in the incident that happened on 1711 Villamont Road in Blue Ridge.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wright was pronounced dead at the scene while Tyler was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not looking or anyone else involved in this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY