What’s News Today: road work, work zone safety

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. Part of southbound Old Forest Road near Linkhorne Drive will be down to one lane as crews work to install utility lines. Work will take place daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays through May 14th.

Bridge repairs could impact your commute in Alleghany County starting today. Part of Rich Patch Road is scheduled to close for the next four months as crews replace two bridges over Blue Spring Run. The road is expected to re-open by late August.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings about the county’s proposed budget and tax rates. The proposed spending plan is $114 million with tax rates proposed to remain the same.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight. The owner of Beliveau Winery wants to add up to 18 one-bedroom cabins adjacent to the vineyard. A special use permit was approved by the Planning Commission on a six to three vote.

Virginia’s Redistricting Commission will meet today. Members will take part in training, receive proposals on budgets and citizen engagement and receive public comment. The meeting will be streamed online.

Roanoke’s Youth Services Citizens Board will meet today. The board is tasked with monitoring community programs to determine their impact on youth and to make it easier for families to receive services. You can find the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week. VDOT reminds you of the importance of avoiding distractions and driving safely through work zones. Last year, there were more than 1,500 injuries and 11 fatalities in work zone crashes in Virginia. 80 percent of deaths in work zone crashes are people in cars.