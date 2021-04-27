Virginia teachers can win $1,000 as a COX Education Hero

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers have a chance to win $1,000. You can nominate Education Heroes right now.

COX is giving away $10,000 for classroom makeovers.

COX says early mornings, late nights, and lots of extra miles — this is what educators and school staff do in a normal year. Add to the mix the considerations for virtual learning and safety precautions during a pandemic, and it’s fitting now more than ever to call our educators “heroes.”

To nominate your favorite K-12 teacher, fill out this form online and include what they’ve done to go above and beyond to support students this year and their education superpower. It’s open to teachers in Virginia and Currituck County, North Carolina area.

You have until Tuesday, May 4 at 11:59 p.m. to make your nominations.