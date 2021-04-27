What’s News Today: Addressing road concerns, mall improvements

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors could approve the budget for the school system today. The $65 million spending plan is an increase of $6.3 million. It give raises to staff, adds nine positions and funds the virtual academy.

Work is expected to get underway today at River Ridge Mall on the net phase of redevelopment. The project will be a restaurant and entertainment hub, with traditional retail and personal services options as well. Work is expected to be complete this fall with a green space for community events expected to be finished next year.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a virtual information meeting about Piney Forest Road. The organization has studied the area, looking at improvements to address traffic congestion and safety concerns. Tonight’s information session begins at 6:30 p.m. We have a link to register on wsls dot com.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. The 3400 block of Rivermont Avenue will be down to one lane as crews work on utility lines. Work will take place daily between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A new restaurant is giving away free food in Christiansburg today. The first 100 guests at the new Chicken Salad Chick will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad a month for a year. Additional giveaways will take place this week. The new restaurant is located on Market Street. One is coming to the Roanoke Valley later this year.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings on the budget for the school system and county. The budget is $192 million, with $90 million in county money being given to the schools. The public hearings begin at 6 p.m.

The Roanoke City School Board will hold a special meeting today. Administrators will talk about plans for graduation, summer programs and school readiness for the next school year. The meeting will begin virtually at 6:15 and will be broadcast on Facebook.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors could hold a first vote on a cigarette tax. The tax would be 25 cents per pack. The General Assembly changed state law, allowing for counties to charge the tax. If passed, a public hearing would be scheduled for next month and a second vote taken. If passed, the new tax would go into effect on January 1st, 2022. The board will also hold a public hearing about its proposed budget for the next fiscal year.