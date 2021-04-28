Busch Gardens offering free admission to U.S. military members and their families

WILLIAMSBURG, Va, – Busch Gardens wants to extend its gratitude to those who have served our country.

The amusement park is offering all U.S. military veterans and active duty service members four free tickets for themselves and guests.

In order to get the tickets, you would have to verify your military status through an identity verification site (ID.me) before May 16.

Veterans and active military service members can also buy up to six additional tickets for 50% off.

Officials said all tickets must be used before June and reservations must be made before visiting.

Click here for more information.