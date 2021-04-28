Roanoke Valley health districts host vaccine clinic catered to those with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have a disability, it may be a big challenge to get to mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics or when you get there all the resources you need may not be available. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) found a way to remove that barrier.

The health districts partnered with Blue Ridge Independent Living Center (BRILC) to host a clinic for those with disabilities who need their first dose.

The clinic is Wednesday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the living center, 1502B Williamson Road, NE, Roanoke near the Civic Mall and across from the health department.

An American Sign Language interpreter, a reader and a scribe will be on-site to help. Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health director of RCAHD said in order to have health equity they have to accommodate different groups of people in different ways.

Karen Michalski-Karney, executive director of BRILC said they are hoping this clinic will help those who had second thoughts just because the vaccine wasn’t accessible.

“One of the things we’ve heard from folks with disabilities that they were a little leery going to larger clinics because they would be exposed to so many more people and the risk of contracting COVID would be greater,” said Michalski-Karney.

She also mentioned a clinic designed for a specific population benefits the entire community.

If you have a disability and want to register for this clinic call BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 1-866-244-0710. If you need accommodations like an interpreter or assistance with transportation costs tell staff when you call to register.