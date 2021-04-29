Pulaski woman wins nearly $275,000 by hitting Virginia Lottery jackpot

Pulaski woman hits the jackpot for $274,355 Virginia Lottery win

PULASKI, Va. – One lucky Pulaski woman is a couple hundred thousand dollars richer thanks to a winning Virginia Lottery ticket.

Mari Hall won $274,355 by matching all five winning numbers for the Cash 5 with the EZ Match game last week.

“It just feels unbelievable! I can’t believe it!” Hall said.

Hall, who lottery officials say is a caregiver, said she will use her winnings to pay bills and continue taking care of her family.

The winning numbers in the April 21 drawing were 10-30-35-38-41.

She bought the winning ticket at Food City, located at 1400 Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski.