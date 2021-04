BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech plans to allow fans back into Lane Stadium this fall.

On Wednesday, the university started allowing students to buy season tickets for the upcoming season.

However, Pete Moris with the Virginia Tech Athletics Department said they are taking it one step at a time.

Currently, the plan is to have 100% capacity.

However, the university does not determine the capacity level.

Rather, they will adjust accordingly based on state and local mandates and restrictions.