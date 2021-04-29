Volunteers make final preparations for Strawberry Festival

After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, Community School’s Strawberry Festival is back!

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers met at the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke to sort, clean and slice two thousand pounds of strawberries.

On Friday and Saturday at the Berglund Center, there will be a drive-thru to get some of the festival’s signature treats like a strawberry sundae and strawberry shortcake.

After the drive-thru, you can stop at the festival’s Park and Eat picnic area to tailgate and enjoy your desserts. Then you can shop around at the Artisan Vendor Village.

From the volunteers and hard work to the cause, this festival is a community effort through and through. This experience isn’t the full festival, but there are aspects to bring that same atmosphere.

“It’s a Roanoke tradition it kicks off festival season typically and it does raise funds for Community School and we rely heavily on the money we raise every year from selling shortcakes,” said Liz Fox Johnson, director of marketing and development for the school.

You can pre-order your desserts online, here. At the drive-thru, volunteers are not accepting cash, just credit and debit.