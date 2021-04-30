Brush fire closes right northbound lane, shoulder on US-29 in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling northbound on US-29 in Amherst County can expect delays Friday evening.
A brush fire along a ramp intersection of US-29 has closed down the right lane and right shoulder, according to VDOT.
