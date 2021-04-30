Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Brush fire closes right northbound lane, shoulder on US-29 in Amherst County

This is information as of 5:03 p.m. from VDOT

Nicole Del Rosario
Social / Digital Producer

Amherst County
Traffic
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling northbound on US-29 in Amherst County can expect delays Friday evening.

A brush fire along a ramp intersection of US-29 has closed down the right lane and right shoulder, according to VDOT.

