Four Southwest, Central Virginia high school football teams to appear in state championships

ROANOKE, Va. – Several high school football teams from across Southwest and Central Virginia are preparing to wrap up their season at the state championships Saturday.

A spring football season is something Lord Botetourt football coach Jamie Harless could have never imagined.

“I think the biggest thing is they have done a great job of being able to handle all the changes, know they’re very grateful for the opportunity they have, you know, it’s just wonderful,” Lord Botetourt Head Coach Jamie Harless said.

Now he and his team are gearing up to play in the state title game, and thanks to new guidelines from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, 1,000 fans will be allowed in to watch.

“I’m just so happy for our players that they’re going to be able to play tomorrow and have a crowd,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said.

VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said the organization has been working all season to keep players safety and health in mind.

“It’s really exciting. It’s been hard it’s been a lot of hard work, but you know it’s very exciting. Every, every sport has had a chance to play this year,” Haun said.

Coach Harless says his players have had to sacrifice a lot over the past year, having fans to support them will make a big difference.