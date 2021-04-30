Here’s how you could own Roanoke’s iconic Mill Mountain Star for a year

ROANOKE, Va. – You could end up owning the Mill Mountain Star with the help of a new fundraiser idea.

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is auctioning off the landmark to raise money for community projects and scholarships.

The highest bidder will own the star for a year by having their name on a plaque nearby.

Hoping to attract more people at their live fundraiser, Eric Danielsen, the operations manager for Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day, said the idea was originally a joke.

“Because the star is so iconic and so huge, it would be ridiculous to try to sell it,” he said. “That’s why it was such a joke.”

Throughout the year, the Kiwanis organization will maintain the star and the surrounding landscape.

Danielsen said last year the pancake and auction day fundraiser raised about $27,000.

He hopes this year to raise $50,000 as pancake ticket sales are selling fast.