Kids Created Craft & Vendor Show spotlights young Roanoke Valley entrepreneurs

VINTON, Va. – You can support kids and their businesses this weekend at the Kids Created Craft & Vendor Show.

On Saturday, May 1, at the Vinton War Memorial, you can buy anything from baked goods to scrubs to home decor all created and sold by kids in the Roanoke Valley.

There will be more than 30 different booths.

13-year-old Charli Wynn will have a booth to sell her lip scrubs and wood home decor inspired by her grandfather who passed away a couple of years ago. She’s excited to show people that kids are just as talented as adults.

“We have a chance for the community to come out and come see what we’ve been doing over the pandemic and finally get a chance to show our stuff,” said Wynn.

Another vendor, 13-year-old Emma Spangler will have cupcakes. She also bakes and designs cakes, a skill she learned from her grandmother.

When Spangler heard there was a craft and vendor show for just kids, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I’m excited to see what other kids my age are doing and making so that’s cool,” said Spangler.