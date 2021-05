Fallen tree causes power line to block off road in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS are working to clear the scene and open all traffic on Salem Turnpike Monday evening.

Officials said a tree fell onto a house in the 2100 block of Melrose Ave NW, bringing a power line down across the road.

As of 5:30 p.m., fire officials have block off Salem Turnpike at the intersection of Melrose Ave NW until further notice.