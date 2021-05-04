In Your Town: Lynchburg offers something for everyone

LYCNHBURG, Va. – From retailers and restaurants to parks and trails, Lynchburg has something for everyone.

Anna Bentson, Lynchburg’s assistant director for economic development and tourism, says with a population of more than 80,000 people, the area offers a variety of activities.

“We’re an urban area. You can come experience Downtown Lynchburg, and then you can be on parks and trails in the woods in a matter of moments,” said Bentson.

Chris Higgins, Parks and Recreation service manager, says they oversee about a thousand acres of greenspaces, including 45 miles of trials.

One of the major attractions is the James River running alongside the city. The waterway was a major resource in the 18th century.

“The James River being commerce, before railroads and everything, was the big way that people and materials and goods got moved throughout the state of Virginia. So, Lynchburg being right on the James River, made it a big hub for trade,” said Higgins.

Now, the area is transforming into a hub for restaurants and retailers, and it is apparently drawing a younger crowd.

“The city of Lynchburg has grown more than 25 percent in the last 20 years. We’re a young city, the median age is 28. So, we’re young, we’re vibrant, there’s a lot happening here, a lot of revitalization in the city; and visitors are experiencing that,” said Bentson.