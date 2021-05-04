Mostly Cloudy icon
More than 25,000 without power as strong storms knock out power across Southwest, Central Virginia

Much of area under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Weather
Storms moving through Vinton, Virginia on May 4, 2021.
Storms moving through Vinton, Virginia on May 4, 2021. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday afternoon’s powerful storms have left many without power.

As of 3:30 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 18,732 customers without power in Virginia. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:

City/CountyCustomer Outages
Bedford County6,996
Smyth County2,983
Montgomery County1,699
Roanoke County1,648
Roanoke1,443
Botetourt County1,029
Pulaski County852
Bland County756
Lynchburg450
Craig County309

As of 3:30 p.m., Dominion is reporting 1,874 customers without power in our region. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

  • 1,003 in Alleghany County
  • 588 in Botetourt County
  • 282 in Covington
  • 1 in Rockbridge County

As of 3:30 p.m. the Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,816 customers without power in our region.

  • 1,838 customers in Botetourt County
  • 1,195 customers in Craig County
  • 710 customers in Roanoke County
  • 553 customers in Alleghany County
  • 458 customers in Montgomery County
  • 62 customers in Giles County

As of 3:30 p.m. Southside Electric Cooperative is reporting 542 customers in Bedford County without power.

