More than 25,000 without power as strong storms knock out power across Southwest, Central Virginia

Storms moving through Vinton, Virginia on May 4, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday afternoon’s powerful storms have left many without power.

As of 3:30 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 18,732 customers without power in Virginia. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:

City/County Customer Outages Bedford County 6,996 Smyth County 2,983 Montgomery County 1,699 Roanoke County 1,648 Roanoke 1,443 Botetourt County 1,029 Pulaski County 852 Bland County 756 Lynchburg 450 Craig County 309

As of 3:30 p.m., Dominion is reporting 1,874 customers without power in our region. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

1,003 in Alleghany County

588 in Botetourt County

282 in Covington

1 in Rockbridge County

As of 3:30 p.m. the Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,816 customers without power in our region.

1,838 customers in Botetourt County

1,195 customers in Craig County

710 customers in Roanoke County

553 customers in Alleghany County

458 customers in Montgomery County

62 customers in Giles County

As of 3:30 p.m. Southside Electric Cooperative is reporting 542 customers in Bedford County without power.