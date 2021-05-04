More than 25,000 without power as strong storms knock out power across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday afternoon’s powerful storms have left many without power.
As of 3:30 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 18,732 customers without power in Virginia. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:
|City/County
|Customer Outages
|Bedford County
|6,996
|Smyth County
|2,983
|Montgomery County
|1,699
|Roanoke County
|1,648
|Roanoke
|1,443
|Botetourt County
|1,029
|Pulaski County
|852
|Bland County
|756
|Lynchburg
|450
|Craig County
|309
As of 3:30 p.m., Dominion is reporting 1,874 customers without power in our region. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:
- 1,003 in Alleghany County
- 588 in Botetourt County
- 282 in Covington
- 1 in Rockbridge County
As of 3:30 p.m. the Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,816 customers without power in our region.
- 1,838 customers in Botetourt County
- 1,195 customers in Craig County
- 710 customers in Roanoke County
- 553 customers in Alleghany County
- 458 customers in Montgomery County
- 62 customers in Giles County
As of 3:30 p.m. Southside Electric Cooperative is reporting 542 customers in Bedford County without power.