Modified lockdown lifted at Masons Cove Elementary School

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The modified lockdown at Masons Cove Elementary School has been lifted, according to school spokesperson Chuck Lionberger.

Authorities said they were searching for a suspect in the area on outstanding warrants who has now been taken into custody a mile away from the school.

ORIGINAL STORY

Masons Cove Elementary School is on modified lockdown due to police activity, according to school spokesperson Chuck Lionberger.

Officials said the lockdown is a precautionary measure and the school day is proceeding as normal. Lionberger said the incident is not tied to the school.

Parents have been asked to not come to the school due to restricted access, but officials say all students and staff are safe.