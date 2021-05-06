Roanoke Valley restaurants battle worker shortage to stay afloat

ROANOKE, Va. – It was common to see closure signs on restaurants’ doors during the coronavirus pandemic, but now they are replaced with help wanted signs.

Restaurant owners are now having to limit their service hours to combat a shortage of workers.

Jerry Lamb, the owner of Jerry’s Family Restaurant in Vinton, locked his restaurant’s doors for six months and 13 days during the pandemic.

Now, with customers flowing in, the new challenge is finding help.

“It’s hard, it makes it harder,” Lamb said.

Lamb said he recently hired four people but he is not having much luck hiring another eight more workers.

“I don’t know if it’s people enjoying unemployment and not going to work, or people who just don’t want to go to work,” he said. “I really don’t know.”

In the meantime, Lamb is closing his restaurant on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Ad