First Fridays returns to Roanoke with new location

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s original party with a purpose is back with some changes.

The 33rd First Fridays season starts Friday, May 7 and will still include live music and giving back, but instead of being a Downtown Roanoke street party, the event was moved to the Berglund Center parking lot.

As much as volunteers love hosting festivities and bringing business downtown, the location change was due to capacity and keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

“We had planned on having it downtown and on Franklin Road where we always have it and because the governor’s rules changed, the capacity went way down and it wasn’t going to be profitable and we didn’t want to have an event and lose money for charities,” said David Camper, the event board’s vice president.

Last year, organizations had to go without money from this event because of the pandemic so less money for them just wasn’t an option for the First Friday board.

Raising money for nonprofits making an impact in Roanoke Valley is the purpose of the party. Throughout the more than 30 years First Fridays have been around it’s raised more than $2 million for nonprofits.

When you pay the $10 admission, buy any beer or wine the money goes directly to the nearly 20 organizations at the end of the season.

The season includes 10 Fridays and 10 bands from May through October.