Roanoke group marching to end veteran suicide with the Big Lick Ruck

ROANOKE, Va. – A local group is inviting you to stand together to stop veteran suicide.

On Saturday, May 8, Big Lick Mental Health Awareness Co. is hosting the Big Lick Ruck, a 22k veteran suicide awareness march in Roanoke.

Mission BBQ is donating food and there will be live music too.

There’s a $5 dollar fee to attend, but any money left over will be donated to New Freedom Farm, a local nonprofit that offers therapeutic horseback riding programs for veterans.

The march organizer, Mark Shelton, said he wants to create a local support system for veterans where they can turn for help.

“Basically, the community took it into their own hands and said, ‘You know, we’re going to make a difference however we can,’” said Shelton.

The march starts at 10:30 a.m. at Wasena Park in Roanoke.