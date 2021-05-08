Service pig stolen from family visiting Houston died after being left in vehicle for hours

HOUSTON – A California family’s search for their beloved service pig came to a sad ending on Thursday.

While the family was visiting Houston, their rental SUV was stolen Wednesday with Honey, their emotional support animal, inside. The next day, investigators found the pig inside of the car in a motel parking lot.

Sadly, the pig died shortly after.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the rental was stolen from the La Quinta Inn and Suites located in the 13200 block of FM 1960 Road W.

The family, who was desperate for help, posted about the incident on social media, which was shared dozens of times.

The pig was finally discovered at the Quality Suites on Jones Road in Jersey Village.

Staff members at the Quality Suites said they were shocked to find out a car thief left a pig inside of a running vehicle.

“The suspect parked the car, left the car running and walked away,” said motel staff Mayra Ruiz.