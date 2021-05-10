New River Criminal Justice Academy expands de-escalation training with new simulator

DUBLIN, Va – Tucked away in Dublin, the New River Criminal Justice academy has quietly trained hundreds of police officers across Southwest Virginia.

“We’re trying to use force less and serve and protect without really having to protect the whole lot and do more of the service part,” Deputy Director New River Criminal Justice Academy Joey Thacker said.

But new technology now sets it apart from the rest – its de-escalation simulator it’s one of the only ones in the state. They say there is no simulation or training that gets more realistic than this - and they let us put it to the test.

“You’ll see people ducking behind things and reaching out for people and things like that. And it’s very, very real and once you’re in it you kind of forgetting you’re role-playing,” Thacker said.

Simulations range in everything from mental health calls to active shooter situations.

Deputy Director Joey Thacker says it gives their recruits new perspectives.

Ad

“We’re looking for certain cues certain things for them to say and do for us to, you know, for them to deescalate the situation,” Thacker said.

Now as more departments focus on non-violent resolutions, the academy hopes to expand its services to civilians so they can see what it’s like to make life or death decisions.