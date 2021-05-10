WSLS anchor Lindsey Ward and her husband expecting their first baby

ROANOKE, Va. – The secret’s out! WSLS anchor Lindsey Ward and her husband are expecting their first baby.

Lindsey celebrated her first Mother’s Day this year, and she’s been waiting to share this exciting news with 10 News’ viewers until this special day.

She says the parents-to-be are so excited to announce they’re having a baby girl.

For their baby announcement, Lindsey and her husband recreated one of their wedding pictures taken at the Greenbrier in 2012. Nine years later, they were able to replicate that same photo, but with an adorable teddy bear in lieu of a bouquet.

WSLS 10 News anchor Lindsey Ward and her husband recreating a wedding photo for their pregnancy announcement. (Lindsey Ward)

After countless prayers for this child, Lindsey says Baby Callahan is set to arrive in October.