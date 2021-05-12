Centra hosts ‘Healthcare Hero’ parade during National Hospital Week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra showed appreciation for its healthcare heroes Wednesday as part of National Hospital Week.

Emergency crews, business owners, and others pulled up for a parade to thank employees for their hard work, especially during the pandemic.

10 News meteorologists Jeff Haniewich and Chris Michaels’ were also part of the event.

“It feels great for Centra to appreciate us and acknowledge all the hard work after a really tough year,” said healthcare hero Jessica Brown.

“Everybody knows that it’s been a really difficult year, so beside of the day-to-day appreciation, having more of a bigger event definitely feels nice,” said healthcare hero Meredith Arthur.

National Hospital Day was created in 1921 to encourage trust in the wake of the Spanish flu outbreak. It later turned into a weeklong celebration.