Roanoke plans to open both city pools this summer

ROANOKE, Va. – After remaining closed in 2020, Roanoke’s pools will once again be open this summer.

The city announced Wednesday that its plan is to have both the Washington Park and Fallon Park pools open by the beginning of June.

“Having to keep the pools closed last year was very difficult in an already challenging year, so we are thrilled to be able to open them this summer,” said Community Recreation Coordinator Lauren Woodson. “Our department knows how important these facilities are to the citizens of Roanoke, and we are working hard to get them up and running.”

While a June opening is the target, that timeline depends on the Health Department’s approval, and they’re currently experiencing a surge in permit applications as COVID restrictions are eased, according to Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

The COVID restrictions pool-goers will experience this summer are:

Pools will be operating at a 75% capacity limit (225 people per pool). With admittance granted on a first-come, first-served basis

Patrons will be required to answer COVID-screening questions prior to admittance

Masks will be required when entering/exiting the facility, purchasing concessions, and when using the restrooms.

While those are the planned restrictions, the department noted they are subject to change.

Upon hearing the pools weren’t going to open in 2020, people and businesses rallied to raise money to allow the pools to open in the future.