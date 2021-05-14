What’s News Today: Renaming Lee Plaza, ABC Stores expand hours

Virginia ABC stores will return to pre-pandemic hours today. Store hours were reduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures will remain place, including requiring a face mask, Plexiglas shields at registers and daily cleaning and sanitizing.

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Commission will hold a work session today. It will review the Gun Violence Action Plan and an intervention grant. The meeting will be held virtually.

Today is the last day to vote on the new name for Lee Plaza in Roanoke. The Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board has narrowed the list of suggestions to four. The list includes Henrietta Lack Plaza, named after an African-American Roanoker, who died in 1951 from cancer. Scientists have used her cells to make medical discoveries. Sherman Lea Plaza, after the current mayor, as well as Freedom Plaza and Star City Plaza. The survey ends at 5 p.m. today.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will honor outstanding and heroic service today. It will give out awards for distinguished service, valor community policing and more. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room.