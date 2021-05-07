Roanoke narrows Lee Plaza re-name to four options

ROANOKE, VA. – The City of Roanoke has narrowed it down to four possible names for Lee Plaza. It’s the former home of the Confederate memorial in downtown Roanoke and council wants the name changed.

Thursday night the Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board met to finalize a survey to help guide the decision.

There are four options to vote for. The first is for Henrietta Lacks Plaza, named after the African-American Roanoke who died in 1951 from cancer. Scientists then used her cells to make groundbreaking medical discoveries.

The second is Sherman Lea Plaza, named for the current mayor of Roanoke. The third is freedom plaza, and the final option is Star City Plaza.

Mayor Lea said he was unaware his name was on the list, but said he’s honored to be considered. The board will use citizen feedback to help guide its decision and eventually make a recommendation to council.

The survey will only be available virtual and begins Friday.