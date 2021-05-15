Danville home on Longview Drive heavily damaged in fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville home is considered “not habitable” after a Friday fire.

It happened on Longview Avenue around 8 p.m.

Crews report seeing heavy fire and smoke showing from the front windows when they arrived at the ranch-style home. Inside they found a large fire in two bedrooms.

No one was home inside at the time of the fire.

The Danville Fire Department says there was extensive smoke, heat, and smoke damage throughout most of the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine a cause.

The Danville Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind our citizens to check that you have working smoke detectors in your home.