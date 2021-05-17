Alaska Republican Party chair resigns to work at Liberty University

Rev. Glenn Clary, a pastor at Anchorage Baptist Temple and former Alaska Republican Party Chairman will be working at Liberty University.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.

The network has prioritized defeating federal legislation that mandates elections standards and separate legislation that bans discrimination against LGBTQ residents.

The Daily News previously reported in March that Clary would be moving to Virginia, but did not announce when. Clary, who is also a pastor at Anchorage Baptist Temple, joins longtime Anchorage Baptist Temple leader Jerry Prevo. Prevo was named president of the university in August 2020.

Alaska Republican Party Vice Chair Ann Brown of Fairbanks will automatically replace Clary under state party rules. Brown was a former trial lawyer in Fairbanks.

Brown unsuccessfully sought to replace Peter Goldberg as state Republican Party chair in 2016. Tuckerman Babcock was elected instead. Babcock later resigned to become chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, which automatically gave Clary the position.

Brown said told the Daily News by text message that the governing body of the party between state conventions remains the State Central Committee.

“The job of the party is to raise money and elect Republicans across the state. Our mission for the coming election cycle is to prepare to do just that,” she said.