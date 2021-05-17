Businesses and job hunters adjust to competitive job market

Whether you’re looking to get hired or doing the hiring, the job market is becoming more competitive as the country starts getting back to normal.

Job hunters and employers are finding their own ways keep up with competition and stand out.

Ruth Garretson upholsters furniture in Bedford at Sam Moore Furniture. At the start of the pandemic, she worked at Kroger and while the job search was difficult, she’s happy where she is now.

“I have a lot of restaurant experience and even management and this, especially for this area, has been awesome and definitely brought my income back up to par so that I can better provide for my family,” Garretson said.

She is one of many new hires and won’t be the last.

Human resources manager Cindy Thomas at Sam Moore said they’re busier than ever so they are looking to fill 25 more positions. It’s been a struggle hiring when everyone else is hiring too.

“We have increased our sign-on bonuses (for applicants with experience), we are implementing surveys, we’re trying to do stay interviews just to see what we can do to improve our process here,” said Thomas. “It’s a very competitive job market right now, anything we can do to learn what the employees want.”

The company told 10 News the average starting pay rate is $12.00 per hour, but many of the positions offer additional piecework rates and entry-level positions include a 32-week training program.