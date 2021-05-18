Lane Stadium has its final mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic as distribution shifts to targeted approach

Health leaders held the final mass COVID-19 vaccination at Lane Stadium on May 18, 2021.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The distribution strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine is changing in the New River Valley.

On Tuesday, the region held its final mass clinic at Lane Stadium.

This clinic also served as the first one where kids as young as 12 could be vaccinated, following Pfizer’s expanded eligibility.

It was a big day for the Clubb family.

“Just starting down the path of getting our entire family vaccinated,” said Shannon Clubb, who brought her kids to get vaccinated.

Three of their five children are now a step closer to being fully protected against COVID-19.

“One of my daughters has Type 1 diabetes and so that’s definitely important for us too but just even in general, we feel like it’s the safest route for our family for protecting the community,” Clubb said.

Shannon Clubb, with her three oldest children on May 18, 2021, at Lane Stadium to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (WSLS 10)