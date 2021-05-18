Richfield Living opens new Town Center at Salem campus

Ribbon cutting at new Richfield Living Town Center on May 18, 2021.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA. – Exciting times are ahead at Richfield Living!

On Tuesday morning, leaders celebrated the opening of the Salem campus’ new Town Center with a ribbon-cutting.

“The growth of new independent living represents our commitment to expand affordable housing alternatives for seniors seeking a life-enriching community.” said Richfield Living CEO Cherie Grisso.

“The growth and transformation of the Richfield campus is exciting news for Roanoke County. High-quality independent living in a superior setting enhances the County’s quality of life and adds to the diversity of services available in our community. We are grateful for Richfield’s leadership and vision to expand and modernize their campus with the new Town Center development,” said Roanoke County Director of Economic Development Jill Loope.

The new building offers several dining venues, as well as a chapel, a community room, a wellness studio and a salon.