Roanoke City Council approves 5-cent plastic bag tax

ROANOKE, VA. – Shoppers in the Star City will be paying more if they want to use plastic bags.

Starting next year, people will pay 5 cents per bag at local retailers.

Roanoke City Council said this is the progress it wants to be known for.

On Monday night, members unanimously passed a tax on single-use plastic bags after finally getting state permission to do so.

“We had this on our legislative request list for two or three years before they finally approved it and they stopped laughing at us when all the jurisdictions up in Northern Virginia decided it wasn’t such a bad idea,” councilman Bill Bestpitch said.

Council was ready to approve it last month, but paused, concerned about how it would affect low-income residents.

They met with grocery and convenience stores to hammer out the plan.

Ad

“And so they shared some of the same concerns that were raised previously, but they also highlighted ultimately their support of an effort to actually rid the community of the plastic bags,” city manager Bob Cowell said.