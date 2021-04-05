Roanoke City Council consider 5 cent tax on disposable plastic bags

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council is considering a 5 cent tax on disposable plastic bags.

If passed, the new tax would take effect on January 1, 2022.

It would apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or drug stores.

All the money collected from the tax would be used for environmental cleanup, educational programs to reduce environmental waste, pollution and litter or to provide reusable bags to SNAP or WIC recipients.

The city council set a public hearing on the proposed tax for 7 p.m. on Monday, April 19.