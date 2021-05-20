Clear icon
79º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Christiansburg, Roanoke Regal Theaters to reopen this Friday

“Spiral” will be the headliner

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Christiansburg
Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke
Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke (WSLS 10)

Movie lovers, you might wanna listen up!

On Friday, Regal Theatres in Christiansburg and Roanoke will reopen again after being shut down for a little over a year to prevent the coronavirus spread. The two theaters join Lynchburg’s theater at River Ridge that reopened on May 14.

“Spiralthe ninth installment in the Saw film series, will headline the theaters’ new movies including, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and “Wrath of Man.

In order to keep its customers safe, Regal Theaters will require people to wear a face mask at all times, unless eating.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: