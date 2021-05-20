Christiansburg, Roanoke Regal Theaters to reopen this Friday

Movie lovers, you might wanna listen up!

On Friday, Regal Theatres in Christiansburg and Roanoke will reopen again after being shut down for a little over a year to prevent the coronavirus spread. The two theaters join Lynchburg’s theater at River Ridge that reopened on May 14.

“Spiral” the ninth installment in the Saw film series, will headline the theaters’ new movies including, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and “Wrath of Man.”

In order to keep its customers safe, Regal Theaters will require people to wear a face mask at all times, unless eating.