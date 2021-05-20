Post vaccination travel expected to increase over the summer

ROANOKE, Va – As more and more Virginians get vaccinated against COVID-19, travel is booming as people book their first post-vaccination vacations.

The number of travelers at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport keeps growing by the day.

According to the most recent numbers from ROA, the airport saw an increase of more than 300 travelers a day at last check.

Martha Meade says people interested in traveling again seem to be getting more comfortable as vaccination numbers rise by the day.

“We’ve seen lots of people literally get their second shot, grab a bite to eat, and come to our office in the afternoon to book a vacation,” Martha Meade with AAA said.

If you are planning on traveling soon, most major airlines and TSA still require you to wear a mask when you’re coming and going from your destination.