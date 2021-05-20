What’s News Today: Hurricane outlook, Democratic candidate forum

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its outlook for the 2021 hurricane season today. A separate forecast from Colorado State University is calling for above-average activity this year. On average, there are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes with winds over 110 mph. Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

Today is the last day for the Community Vaccination Clinic in Gretna. The clinic has seen a decline in demand as more people have been vaccinated and there is more widespread access to the vaccine. The Gretna clinic has given out around 1,500 shots, with around 1,300 of those being the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If you still want a vaccine, you can find out where to get one online.

There’s a groundbreaking today in Botetourt County for a new manufacturing facility. Munters will invest $36 million in Daleville for its expanded data center business. The company is moving its facility from Buena Vista and says it will retain all 200 employees who work there.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber will hold a town hall with local businesses today. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District will provide an update on COVID trends, vaccines and other topics relevant to businesses. Registration is required.

The Salem Rotary Club will recognize its 2021 Citizen of the Year. The Rotary Club started its annual recognition in 1957, with 57 people receiving the honor. The award is given in recognition of distinguished service and steadfast dedication to the community.

The candidates running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia will take part in a candidate forum. You can watch that at 7 p.m. on wsls.com. Early voting is underway now with election day on June 8. The winner of the primary will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in November.

Lexington City Council will discuss holding a public hearing about a cigarette tax in the city. The General Assembly changed state law, allowing counties to charge the tax. Cities have had the authority to charge the tax, but some have not as sales would migrate from the city to the surrounding county. Rockbridge and Augusta Counties are proposing a 30 cent per pack tax, which Lexington may charge as well. If approved, a public hearing would be held on June 3.