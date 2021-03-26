Munters announces plans to move from Buena Vista to Botetourt County

DALEVILLE, Va. – A manufacturing facility is making a big move and opening a new site in Botetourt County.

Munters Cooperation is investing more than $30 million in the project.

Thursday County leaders announced that the Munters Cooperation would be expanding and investing 36 million dollars for a new facility in Daleville.

“Despite the economic challenges of 2020, the Roanoke region continues to grow,” Roanoke Regional Partnership Executive Director John Hull said.

Munters Group AB, headquartered in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden, represents the 13th nation in the Botetourt County manufacturing community. The company, founded in 1955, has 17 manufacturing facilities worldwide with five in the United States.

“This company had a number of options and opportunities to consider, outside of Virginia, county competed with many other localities in several states to position ourselves as the right choice for monitors needs today,” Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe Said.

Ad

Munters says it will retain all 200 employees from its current location in Buena Vista and create additional jobs during the construction of the site.

“Data centers are rapid on a rapidly growing segment of Virginia’s economy, our data center business actually originated out of our Virginia factory over 10 years ago, and this location is now considered our global customer of excellence,” Munters Data Center President Michael Gantert said.

Leaders in Botetourt say this just the beginning, as they hope more businesses will consider a move to the county over the years to come.

The 365,000 sq. ft. facility will house manufacturing, research and development, and sales of data center cooling systems and high-temperature industrial process systems.