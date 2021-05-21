Play For Pete: Junior Achievement honors dedicated Roanoke County volunteer with golf tournament

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A staple golf tournament in our area is set to have its best showing yet this year. Junior Achievement re-named its annual fundraiser in honor of Pete Orr, the man killed by a speeding driver in Roanoke County in 2019.

It’s been nearly two decades since the tragic crash. Orr was in the wrong place at the wrong time as a driver careened down Brambleton Avenue.

“The loss of Pete has left an enormous hole in our family; he was the backbone of our family,” Orr’s wife, Marybeth Orr said.

Marybeth says her late husband was a father, engineer and friend. He was also a helper, notably serving on the Junior Achievement board.

“We are totally grateful for junior achievement just to allow us to join with them and keep Pete’s name and legacy out there,” Orr said.

Katherin Elam is is the local Junior Achievement president, promoting financial literacy and job readiness to local students. Next week golfers will take to the links at Roanoke Country Club for JA’s annual golf fundraiser, renamed in Pete Orr’s honor.

“We are calling it the Play for Pete which is what we’re excited to be able to do to be able to honor his memory,” Elam said. “Because we knew enjoyed it more, he was always on our golf planning team, so that made perfect sense to us in that we would have that opportunity.”