Roanoke’s mountain biking scene gaining international acclaim

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke continues growing as a key player on the mountain biking scene.

It’s America’s east coast mountain biking capital, and earning a reputation as a bucket list destination for riders from around the world.

Mountain biking trails, scenic roadways and an urban greenway system offers lots of different ways to ride.

As part of the growing scene, Explore Park plans to open a new bike skills park later this summer.

“We will be having a progressive phase one teacher for kind of intermediate and beginners who are on mountain bikes to learn and kind of navigate their way onto the trails here at Explore Park, so then once they go through the bike skills center, then they’ll be able to take on the trails here within the park,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Roanoke is the only International Mountain Biking Association Silver-Level Ride Center on the east coast.