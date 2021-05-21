Summer attractions reopening in Lynchburg as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, you’ll be able to visit some popular attractions in Lynchburg as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen up.

The Riverside Park Sprayground will reopen Friday, May 28. City leaders are asking people to social distance, though staff will not be on-site to monitor the area.

Meanwhile, opening day for the Miller Park pool is Saturday, June 12. No more than 200 individuals will be allowed in at a time.

You do not have to bring your vaccination card, but you will need a mask.

“At this time, [Governor Ralph Northam’s] restrictions do ask us to please wear a mask. You do not have to wear a mask in the pool, but we do ask people to wear a mask on the pool deck and in the bathhouse,” said Maggie Mace, recreation services manager for Lynchburg Parks & Rec.

City leaders chose to open the pool June 12 instead of Memorial Day Weekend so they can train staff on the new guidelines.