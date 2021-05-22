Roanoke non-profit raises thousands of dollars for homeless

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers on Saturday to help the homeless in Roanoke.

More than 330 runners raced virtually and in-person for the Hustle for Homeless 5K in downtown Roanoke.

The Least of These Ministries hosts the event every year and said that this year, it attracted the most participants ever.

Marion Childress returned to honor his brother, Glen Wayne Childress, who was homeless and died from cancer a few years ago.

“He was in a homeless situation where he just didn’t have the support he needed like ‘The Least of These’ gives now,” Marion said.

The race raised more than $17,000 for the homeless.