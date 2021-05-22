Ted Cruz not backing down from tweet criticizing ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans trying to drive a wedge between Democrats and chip away at President Joe Bidens support are zeroing in on the violence in the Middle East. Cruz and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, both potential White House hopefuls in 2024, have focused in particular on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other progressives for criticizing Israel amid an escalating volley of missiles and airstrikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza that has killed hundreds of civilians over the last week. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP, File)

Ted Cruz is pointing the finger at Democrats after receiving backlash over a tweet he published on Thursday morning that said “a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.”

Cruz retweeted a video shared by Texas real estate agent and YouTuber Pardes Seleh which compared a 2021 Russian Army recruitment ad and a U.S. Army recruitment ad.

Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.... https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

In the first half of the video Cruz shared, you can see a grayscale Russian Army ad with men doing physical training and jumping out of airplanes with shots of guns interspersed throughout the video.

The U.S. ad starts with a colorful cartoon landscape and details one U.S. soldier’s story about being raised by two mothers and marching for equality. “I like to think I’ve been defending freedom from an early age,” U.S. Army Corporal Emma Malonelord says as she narrates her journey of how she joined the military.

Malonelord is just one of several soldiers featured in the U.S. Army’s new “animated film series that profiles the deeply emotional and diverse origin stories of five Soldiers as they make the most important decision of their lives: answering the call to serve,” according to a press release.

U.S. Army officials said “The Calling” series, which debuted in May, provides “an important and rare inside look at the lives and motivations of today’s Soldiers, turning what was once a one-dimensional view of Army service into something more relatable.”

Cut to some of the critical responses to the Texas senator’s tweet. One Twitter user suggested Cruz shouldn’t “say things like ‘boy the Russian military seems cooler than ours.’” Another said, “tell us about YOUR service, Senator, then my nieces will tell you about theirs.”

