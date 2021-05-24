Construction begins on new Blacksburg Police station

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Construction has begun on a new state-of-the-art facility for the Blacksburg Police Department.

The new police station and a 300 space parking garage will be at the corner of Clay Street SE and Church Street SE, near the new Midtown development.

This project’s been in the works for two years. However, the town identified a need for a new police station a long time ago.

The original building was built in 1982 and the department’s outgrown it.

“The new building just gives them the technology and the space and the designs for a modern police department to take them long into the future,” said Chris Lawrence, Blacksburg’s deputy town manager.

The total cost of the department and the parking garage is $26.3 million.

Construction should be finished spring 2022.