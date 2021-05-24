Danville officials looking for public feedback in Piney Forest Road study

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville officials want to hear from its residents to improve travel on one of the city’s busiest roads.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization created a survey for people to share their thoughts and experiences traveling through the busy Piney Forest Road corridor from Holt Garrison Parkway to Franklin Turnpike.

It was created as part of a study to find ways to improve the existing and future traffic in this area, safety concerns and an easier way for people to walk and bike in this corridor.

Officials say the 2.5-mile study section of Piney Forest averages over 27,000 vehicles daily.

The city is considering improving signal time changes, intersection lane configurations, addition of medians and turn lanes, pedestrian safety enhancements, sidewalks and shared-use paths and transit shelters.

The deadline to complete the online survey is Monday, May 31.

Click here to complete the survey.

To learn more about the study, click here.