Two teen girls become Shenandoah Valley’s first-ever female Eagle Scouts

WAYNESBORO, Va. – Two teen girls in Waynesboro are making history.

Since 2019, they’ve been a part of the Boy Scouts of America, right when girls were allowed to join. Now, they’re becoming the Shenandoah Valley’s first-ever female Eagle Scouts.

Lindsey Reno is one of the founding members of Boy Scout Troop 142 in Waynesboro, made up of eight teen girls, including Emmeline Soyars.

Growing up, they always wanted to join scouting, but never could due to gender barriers.

Together, they accomplished something only 2% of Boy Scouts ever do: become Eagle Scouts.

“This wasn’t something that I thought I was able to do, so now, I hope that the younger girls look at me and say, ‘Man, I could do that one day,’” said Soyars.

“I hope that other girls can look up to me and see that it’s doable, they can do it,” said Reno.

For these two girls, making history in the Shenandoah Valley is something they don’t take lightly.